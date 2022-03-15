Advertisement

Bexar County deputies arrest shooting suspects connected to argument after a baby shower

(Bexar County Sheriff's Office)
(Bexar County Sheriff's Office)((Bexar County Sheriff's Office))
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - Two men have been arrested in connection to a shooting after a baby shower in Bexar County March 13.

Johnas Laquann Brewster, 29, and Elijah Anderson Jackson, 24, were arrested by Bexar County deputies for shooting a man after “an argument after a baby shower.”

Bexar County deputies were called to the 10300 block of Floore Hollow where they discovered a 23-year-old victim shot multiple times.

Investigators were able to identify two suspects who were involved in the shooting and located the vehicle they were seen fleeing in at a residence in the 5000 block of Misty Glen.

Upon deputies approaching the residence, Brewster was seen exiting the home’s rear window and throwing 2 rifles over the fence into the backyard of a residence.

Brewster was then seen running back and retrieving narcotics, later confirmed to be marijuana, and threw it over the fence.

Johnas Laquann Brewster, 29, and Elijah Anderson Jackson, 24, were arrested by Bexar County...
Johnas Laquann Brewster, 29, and Elijah Anderson Jackson, 24, were arrested by Bexar County deputies(Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

He would then ran back inside and Jackson exited through the window and began to climb on the roof where he was given commands by authorities.

Jackson immediately surrendered and was taken into custody in the front yard.

Brewster was located behind a storage shed and taken into custody without incident.

The rifles and narcotics that Brewster attempted to get rid of were recovered.

Brewster was charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm, 3rd Degree Felony with bail set at $25,000.00.

Jackson was charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon, 2nd Degree Felony with bail set at $75,000.00.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Killeen Police are investigating a shooting on West Vega Lan
Two children are dead after a domestic disturbance in Killeen
File
Police identify people killed in wrecks on Twin Bridges
Multiple homes are on fire in Morgan's Point Resort.
One dead after multiple homes catch fire at Morgan’s Point Resort
Senia Aguilera
Mother mourns devastating loss after train strikes, kills daughter: ‘I just want her back’
The Texas 3rd Court of Appeals dismissed Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton’s appeal.
Texas loses appeal over investigation of transgender teen’s family

Latest News

The Texas Department of Public Safety is seeking information in the 2020 homicide of Andrea...
Reward Increased in 2020 Hood County Cold Case Slaying
Van Alstyne Navy Veteran running an Ultramarathon to raise money for VETS
North Texas Veteran running Ultramarathon to raise money for VETS
Guadalupe Martinez, 33, and her children Kevin, 13, and Ashley, 9, at their home in San...
Trump appointees are helping Texas derail Biden’s immigration agenda
San Antonio Police Chief William McManus
Police: Suspect shot, killed by 3 Texas officers pulled gun