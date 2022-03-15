Central Texas boy fascinated with garbage trucks gets surprise of a lifetime on 5th birthday

McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas boy obsessed with trash day his entire life got a huge surprise on his fifth birthday after a trash company paraded eight trucks down his street, full of employees the boy has been waving to for years.

It was the ultimate way to celebrate Beau Citrano turning five as the young McGregor boy has been fascinated with trash trucks since learning to walk.

“It’s his favorite day of the week,” Bea’s mom, Kayla, said laughing.

Beau Citrano, son of Kayla and Kyle Citrano, has loved trash day since he was old enough to walk, his parents say.

His favorite thing to do was stand in the front yard and wave at employees as the workers collected trash on his street.

Beau's favorite thing to do is to stand in the front yard and wave at waste management workers collecting trash on his street. (Courtesy Photo)

Beau started pre-k this past year, and with school happening during pick up times, he began to miss the encounters, but he still found a way to stay connected to trash day.

“He likes to help take the cans out each Tuesday night and wheels them in all on his own on Wednesday,” Kayla said.

“Immediately, now when he gets home from school on those days, he runs to set up his own miniature trash cans and play trash truck.”

Beau Citrano playing with his toy garbage trucks. (KWTX)

Beau has also dressed as a trashman for Halloween.

One year, he didn’t even want to go to Disney World for fear of missing trash day.

“Last fall, we surprised our kids and told them the morning of we were skipping school and headed to the airport to go to Disney World,” Kayla said. “His first response was ‘no! It’s trash day and I want to see the trash truck.’”

Beau has dressed up as a Waste Management employee for Halloween. (Courtesy Photo)

Jimmy Esparza, the District Manager for McGregor Waste Connections, said his crews have seen Beau on the front lawn for years.

“Beau loves trash trucks,” Esparza said. “He doesn’t miss a day when he’s outside wishing the guys a great day and waving to them.”

Kayla contacted Jimmy’s office to ask if it was possible for one truck to pass by, but Jimmy had a bigger plan in mind.

His employees all agreed to surprise Beau on their own time, after working hours, together.

Several waste management employees decided to organize a surprise birthday parade for Beau after their shift was over. (Courtesy Photos)

“We thought it was a great idea and a bunch of our guys, our drivers, after their long day on Thursday, volunteered to drive their truck and we had a little mini parade for Beau,” Esparza said. “Just to see his face was gratitude enough for us.”

Beau got to climb up in the trucks and take plenty of pictures.

Jimmy’s crews gifted the birthday boy with a safety vest, hats, and t-shirts, but what meant the most to the Citrano Family, was the time and kindness shown to the pint-sized fan.

“It meant the world that they would go out of their way to bring joy to a little boy,” Kayla said. “It’s been a great lesson in kindness for our family.”

Beau's fifth birthday (Courtesy Photo)

