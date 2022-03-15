Advertisement

Central Texas Storm Season Has Started

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -

Monday night, March 14th, we had our first spring weather set up of the season. Warm muggy air was in place for areas along and east of I-35, the sun came out and warmed us up into the upper 70s/low 80s. The air environment was primed and we had the right weather features headed our way to tap into those ingredients to make storms. A dry line sparked up the storms Monday night and then a cold front followed.

Storms on Monday night produced heavy downpours of rain, strong winds, and even several reports of hail. Hail was as small as pea size but also as large as half-dollar.

Hail photos from storms Monday night - pea to half-dollar size
Hail photos from storms Monday night - pea to half-dollar size(Hail photos from storms Monday night)
Hail photos from storms Monday night - pea to half-dollar size
Hail photos from storms Monday night - pea to half-dollar size(KWTX)

Thankfully the strongest part of the line of storms last night was not in our area. It was northward towards Dallas. In fact, the National Weather Service confirmed on Tuesday morning that a tornado touched down in Fannin County - with damage to a North Texas neighborhood. The National Weather Service is still assessing the damage to determine the rating of the tornado.

This is just the first event of the season. Severe weather season officially runs now until the beginning of June.

