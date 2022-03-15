Fort Hood conducts planned power outage

Fort Hood, Texas (KWTX) -Fort Hood officials turned off the lights Tuesday morning to test the effectiveness of the Army post’s backup power systems.

“Its to Get a better idea about our utility’s infrastructure on the installation, assess our vulnerabilities. But we’re also taking advantage of the opportunity to practice a lot of our systems that we would have to put into place Should we ever have an unplanned power outage,” said Col. Chad Foster, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood Commander

The only locations on the post that didn’t lose power were Robert Gray Army Airfield, which shares responsibilities with the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, and Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center.

The lights were turned off as part of a Department of Defense directive to exercise the installations of energy generation systems.

Commanders on post selected what they believed was the best date for the planned power outage. Mid-March was picked because it didn’t impact school-age children as they will be on spring break.

With all power off on post, some units took it to catch up on the basics and prepare for upcoming training.

“Today, actually, we’re kind of busy today at the motor pool because we’re going out to N-T-C soon. So it’s just going to take our time out of the barracks,” said PFC Jason de Guzman 1st Cavalry Division

With thousands of family members living on post, many find ways to entertain themselves.

One mom says she plans on keeping her kids outside until the lights are turned back on.

“We’re going to be outside all day until the power comes back up. You can’t have when you have kids, you can just have them locked inside all day,” said Anyely Contreras-Villa “The only way they can entertain themselves is being outside, running or maybe going on a hike or going shopping.”

Several Fort Hood agencies provided free meals and other activities for those who stayed on the post.

The power started coming back on across the post just after 4 Tuesday afternoon, With all power set to return by Tuesday evening.

