Less wind Wednesday & warming up

By Camille Hoxworth
Updated: 34 minutes ago
South winds return on Wednesday, bringing us into the upper 70′s during the afternoon before a spike up to 80° on St. Patrick’s Day! A dip in temperatures comes again to end the work week as our second cold front of the week moves on in. As the front moves through, it will bring a chance for a few spotty showers Thursday night/before dawn on Friday. Most of the rain will be to the north and east with this system though.

Highs on Friday are a bit cooler, in the upper 60′s (still a gorgeous day if you ask me!) before another warm up for the weekend. Highs are back into the mid 70s Saturday and upper 70s Sunday. Clouds start to build back in late Sunday ahead of our next chance for storms.

We are keeping an eye on a system that looks to move into our area next Monday. We’re still aways out, but it does look like this system will bring some scattered storms and heavy rain to Central Texas.

