Advertisement

New iOS will allow you to use Face ID while wearing a mask

The Apple iOS 15.4 update allows users to unlock their phone with Face ID even while wearing a...
The Apple iOS 15.4 update allows users to unlock their phone with Face ID even while wearing a face mask.(CNN/Apple via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - With the latest iOS update, you’ll no longer have to remove your face mask to use Face ID.

The Apple iOS 15.4 update allows users to unlock their phone with Face ID even while wearing a face mask. After you install the update, you’ll just have to go through the process of scanning your face with your mask on.

The new iOS, which rolled out Monday, also features new emojis and an additional voice option for Siri.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Killeen Police are investigating a shooting on West Vega Lan
Two children are dead after a domestic disturbance in Killeen
File
Police identify people killed in wrecks on Twin Bridges
Multiple homes are on fire in Morgan's Point Resort.
One dead after multiple homes catch fire at Morgan’s Point Resort
Senia Aguilera
Mother mourns devastating loss after train strikes, kills daughter: ‘I just want her back’
The Texas 3rd Court of Appeals dismissed Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton’s appeal.
Texas loses appeal over investigation of transgender teen’s family

Latest News

The Texas Department of Public Safety is seeking information in the 2020 homicide of Andrea...
Reward Increased in 2020 Hood County Cold Case Slaying
Starbucks is looking to ditch disposable cups.
Starbucks plans to phase out its disposable cups
File photo - Cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski died while working in Horenka, outside the Ukrainian...
Fox News cameraman killed while covering war in Ukraine
Memo, a Labrador retriever, competes in the sporting group during the 142nd Westminster Kennel...
Poodles pop in popularity, but Labs still No. 1 US dog breed