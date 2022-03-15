Pilgrim’s Pride evacuated due to ammonia leak

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A portion of the Pilgrim’s Pride plant was evacuated Monday evening due to an ammonia leak in part of the building.

The Waco Fire Department confirmed at least 15 firefighters were working the case and it’s likely going to be an overnight process to ventilate the facility.

One person was taken to the hospital by a family member, but no other injuries to report at this time.

Hazmat and AMR responded.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.