Advertisement

Pilgrim’s Pride evacuated due to ammonia leak

By Lauren Westbrook
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A portion of the Pilgrim’s Pride plant was evacuated Monday evening due to an ammonia leak in part of the building.

The Waco Fire Department confirmed at least 15 firefighters were working the case and it’s likely going to be an overnight process to ventilate the facility.

One person was taken to the hospital by a family member, but no other injuries to report at this time.

Hazmat and AMR responded.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Killeen Police are investigating a shooting on West Vega Lan
Two children are dead after a domestic disturbance in Killeen
File
Police identify people killed in wrecks on Twin Bridges
Multiple homes are on fire in Morgan's Point Resort.
One dead after multiple homes catch fire at Morgan’s Point Resort
Senia Aguilera
Mother mourns devastating loss after train strikes, kills daughter: ‘I just want her back’
The Texas 3rd Court of Appeals dismissed Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton’s appeal.
Texas loses appeal over investigation of transgender teen’s family

Latest News

Gov. Greg Abbott, former Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen and Brig. Gen. Tracy Norris, the...
Abbott replaces Texas military leader who has overseen heavily criticized border mission
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
Paxton, lawyers for parents of trans kids disagree on whether child abuse investigations can continue
Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott will face Democrat Beto O’Rourke in the November general...
O’Rourke calls Abbott a ‘thug’ and ‘authoritarian’ who’s ‘got his own oligarch here in Texas’
Makayla R. Martin, 11, and Alyssa Whitfield, 6.
GoFundMe account set up for girls killed during domestic disturbance in Killeen