Man in custody after two women shot and killed in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police arrested a man after two women were shot and killed in the 900 block of Wooded Acres Dr. Monday night.

Waco Police responded to the area just before 10:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found two women with fatal gunshot wounds.

Life-saving measures were performed, but their injuries were too severe and the two were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The suspect was at the scene when authorities arrived and he was arrested.

He was taken to the McLennan County Jail.

The identities of the victims and suspect will be released later.

An investigation is ongoing.

Officials are calling this the seventh and eighth murders for the city of Waco this year.

