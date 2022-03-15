Advertisement

Suspect in shooting deaths of two Waco women charged with capital murder

Adam James Gorski is charged with two counts of capital murder and is being held on a $1 million bond.(Courtesy Photo)
By Ashley Ruiz and Arlett Ramirez
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 1:34 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police identified Adam James Gorski as the man charged with two counts of capital murder after two women were shot and killed in the 900 block of Wooded Acres Drive Monday night.

Waco Police responded to the area shortly before 10:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found two women dead from gunshot wounds.

Life-saving measures were performed, but their injuries were too severe and the two were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The suspect was at the scene when authorities arrived. Police took him into custody and took him to the McLennan County Jail where he is being held on a $1-million bond.

The victims have not yet been identified.

Police said these were the seventh and eight murders in Waco in 2022.

