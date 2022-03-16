Advertisement

Another Beautiful Day Followed By A St. Patrick’s Day Cold Front

It'll be a chilly drive into work with morning lows in the mid 40's. After another beautiful sunrise….we'll have another beautiful day! Temperatures make it i
By Elliot Wilson
It’ll be a chilly drive into work with morning lows in the mid 40′s. After another beautiful sunrise….we’ll have another beautiful day! Temperatures make it into the low 70′s midday before we see highs in the upper 70′s during the afternoon. From there we dip to the upper 60′s after sunset.

St. Patrick’s Day will feature partly cloudy skies and highs around 80° before a cold front arrives in the evening. We’ll have a few storms near and east of I-35 starting around 5pm, with everything clearing out after midnight. Behind this cold front, highs will get a little cooler in the upper 60′s to end the work week. We warm back into the 70′s this weekend with abundant sunshine before a larger storm system arrives on Monday. Scattered storms are likely during the day, and could even linger into Tuesday morning.

Here’s a recap of Monday night’s storms.

