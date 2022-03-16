Ascension Providence, Waco community mourning death of beloved ‘Sister C’

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco community and staff at Ascension Providence are mourning the death of Sister Cecile “Sister C” Matushek, who passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022.

“Please join me in prayer for the repose of the soul of our beloved Sister Cecile. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving sisters and after being able to visit with her beloved nieces,” said Ascension Providence Market President Phillip A. Patterson.

“We will always celebrate the life and mourn the loss,” Patterson said about the 81-year-old Matushek, who was the former vice president of mission affairs at Ascension Providence. Known by many as “Sister C,” she joined Providence in 1991 and retired in 2017.

“Over her 26 years of service at Providence, Sister Cecile was known for rocking and whispering prayers to the babies in the nursery, comforting our patients, and supporting our associates at Ascension Providence. She was loved by many,” Patterson said.

“Please remember Sister Cecile’s family and friends in your prayers in the coming days and weeks. We are eternally grateful for her ministry at Ascension Providence.”

Services will be on Saturday, March 19th with a Wake Service at 8:30 a.m. followed by a Mass at 9 a.m. at The Sarah Community in Bridgeton, Missouri.

Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Marillac Cemetery in Bridgeton.

