Firefighters respond to ammonia leaks at Pilgrim’s Pride plant in Waco two consecutive nights

File Photo: Pilgrim's poultry plant in Waco, Texas
File Photo: Pilgrim's poultry plant in Waco, Texas(Bill Gowdy)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco firefighters and the department’s hazardous material team responded to the Pilgrim’s Pride plant for the second night in a row Tuesday after another report of an ammonia leak.

The poultry plant on Lake Shore Drive was evacuated about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night after employees reported ammonia fumes in the cafeteria and adjacent hallway areas, said Waco Fire Department Lt. Keith Guillory.

Several workers were evaluated at the scene for possible exposure to the chemical but none required further treatment, he said.

Waco Fire Department hazmat team members worked with the plant’s hazmat team to evacuate and to ventilate the building.

Guillory said plant officials isolated a small ammonia leak, which he said was repaired as the building was being ventilated.

Fifteen firefighters and hazmat crew members responded to the Tuesday night incident.

The plant also was evacuated about 10 p.m. Monday after workers reported ammonia fumes in the building, Guillory said.

One person was taken to the hospital for treatment by a family member Monday night but other injuries were reported, officials said.

The leak Tuesday night came from the same source as the one reported Monday night, Guillory said.

