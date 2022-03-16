Golf coach killed in West Texas wreck graduated from Killeen High School

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Tyler James, the University of the Southwest Golf Team coach killed in a fiery wreck along with six members of his team, played golf and graduated from Killeen High School in Central Texas, KWTX has confirmed.

Nine people died in the fiery, head-on collision in West Texas, including the six students and coach from the New Mexico university. James and his team were returning home from a golf tournament in Texas.

A pickup truck crossed the center line of a two-lane road in Andrews County, about 30 miles east of the New Mexico state line on Tuesday evening and crashed into a van carrying members of the men’s and women’s golf teams, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The National Transportation Safety Board will send a 12-member “go team” to the crash site, including experts in human performance, vehicle and motor carrier factors and accident reconstruction, agency spokesman Eric Weiss said. The team is expected to arrive later Wednesday, he said.

According to his bio on the university’s website, James was entering his first season as the head coach of the men’s and women’s golf program at USW.

He previously spent time as the coach of the men’s program at Brownwood High school in Texas and as the assistant coach for the men’s and women’s golf team at Howard Payne University where he oversaw recruiting, tournament day preparations, and day-to-day practice planning.

James started his collegiate playing career at Ottawa University, where he was a part of three team wins and had five top 10 finishes personally.

He finished his playing career and graduated at Howard Payne University where he collected three top 10 finishes. He received a Bachelor of Science in Education from Howard Payne University and received a Master’s of Science in Kinesiology from East Texas Baptist University.

