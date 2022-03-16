Home of double murder in Killeen had nearly 20 calls to 911 the past five years

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police told KWTX 911 has been called to the home at 403 W. Vega Street 19 times since 2017, the same house where Kendrick Gaines, 39, is accused of killing his 11-year-old stepdaughter and 6-year-old niece on March 12, as well as shooting his wife, who was hospitalized and released.

Authorities, however, said Gaines has no prior charges or convictions in Bell County.

US Army Human Resources Command confirmed to KWTX that Gaines served 20 years in the Army, and retired in 2020 with multiple deployments and a dozen service awards.

He was a staff sergeant, motor transport operator and human resource specialist.

According the Army, Gaines deployed to Iraq in January of 2007 until April of 2008. He was deployed to Afghanistan in July of 2010 until July 2011.

During his time in the service, the Army says Gaines earned several awards, including the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with two campaign stars, Iraq Campaign Medal with campaign star, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, NATO Medal, Combat Action Badge and Driver and Mechanic Badge w/driver-wheeled vehicle(s) clasp.\

Gaines is being held in the Bell County jail on a $2.5 million bond, charged with two counts of capital murder and an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

An affidavit for arrest obtained by KWTX identified the woman he allegedly shot Saturday as Danielle Gaines and the slain girls as Makayla R. Martin, 11, and Alyssa Whitfield, 6.

Killeen Police are investigating the deadly shooting at 403 West Vega Lane. When police arrived at the scene shortly after 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, they found the eleven-year-old girl dead inside the home. The six-year-old girl was found suffering from a gunshot and was immediately airlifted to McLane Children’s Hospital in critical condition. She eventually succumbed to her injuries.

The 38-year-old Danielle Gaines was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. The affidavit states Danielle told police officers her husband shot her and the girls during an argument. The woman said she ran to a neighbor’s house to call 911 for help. She was eventually transported by EMS to Baylor Scott & White in stable condition.

When police arrived at the scene, they spoke with a teenaged boy inside the home who said he was in a different room when he overheard an argument followed by the sound of gunfire. The boy said he walked out and noticed Kendrick Gaines holding a gun. The boy also ran to a neighbor’s house to call for help.

The affidavit further states a neighbor assisting the wounded woman also noticed Kendrick Gaines walking out of the home holding a gun. Police officers arriving at the scene located the suspect in the front yard of the home where the shooting occurred. The man’s weapon was “found on the ground nearby,” the document states.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the families of two girls who were allegedly shot and killed by Gaines.

