Houston Police officer arrested for child pornography

Justin Weber (Houston Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Justin Weber was arrested and charged March 15 with Possession of Child Pornography 284th State District Court.

Weber was assigned to the Air Support Division and was sworn in as an officer in 2016. He has since been relived from his duty.

According to the Houston Police Department, a department within the police received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Jan. 7 of the alleged pornography.

Investigators immediately opened an investigation that led to two months.

“Due to the ongoing criminal investigation, the Houston Police Department will not comment further at this time,” said the department in a statement.

HPD’s Internal Affairs Division is currently working on a administration investigation.

