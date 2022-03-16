Killeen Police looking for hit-and-run driver who struck boy

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police are looking for the driver of a black, four-door sedan, possibly a KIA, who struck a 13-year-old boy playing basketball in the 4800 block of John David Drive.

The boy was struck shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 15. He was transported to McLane Children’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed three children were playing basketball in the roadway when the driver of a black vehicle traveling westbound approached the area where they were playing.

The driver of the black sedan struck one of the children and fled the area westbound on John David Drive, police said.

Police described the driver as an African American woman in her 20s with “long blonde dreadlock-style hair.”

The woman was wearing black clothing.

Traffic Investigators with the Traffic Unit are asking if anyone has any information about this crash to contact the Killeen Police Department at (254) 501-8800 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.