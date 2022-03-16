Advertisement

Killeen Police looking for hit-and-run driver who struck boy

crime scene tape
crime scene tape(MGN)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police are looking for the driver of a black, four-door sedan, possibly a KIA, who struck a 13-year-old boy playing basketball in the 4800 block of John David Drive.

The boy was struck shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 15. He was transported to McLane Children’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed three children were playing basketball in the roadway when the driver of a black vehicle traveling westbound approached the area where they were playing.

The driver of the black sedan struck one of the children and fled the area westbound on John David Drive, police said.

Police described the driver as an African American woman in her 20s with “long blonde dreadlock-style hair.”

The woman was wearing black clothing.

Traffic Investigators with the Traffic Unit are asking if anyone has any information about this crash to contact the Killeen Police Department at (254) 501-8800 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Killeen Police are investigating a shooting on West Vega Lan
Two children are dead after a domestic disturbance in Killeen
File
Police identify people killed in wrecks on Twin Bridges
Multiple homes are on fire in Morgan's Point Resort.
One dead after multiple homes catch fire at Morgan’s Point Resort
Senia Aguilera
Mother mourns devastating loss after train strikes, kills daughter: ‘I just want her back’
The Texas 3rd Court of Appeals dismissed Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton’s appeal.
Texas loses appeal over investigation of transgender teen’s family

Latest News

Drew Barrymore in Waco
Drew Barrymore in Waco
ijkl;
One dead after multi-house fire in Morgan's Point Resort
Police told KWTX 911 has been called to the home at 403 W. Vega Street 19 times since 2017, the...
Home of double murder in Killeen had nearly 20 calls to 911 the past five years
Brittney Whitfield with her daughter, Alyssa, who was shot and killed during a disturbance at...
Mother of girl killed during domestic disturbance struggles with devastating loss: ‘It doesn’t feel real’