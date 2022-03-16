Killeen Police officer charged with assault after domestic violence incident

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - James Graigg, an officer with the Killeen Police Department, was charged with assault resulting in bodily injury and family violence in connection to a domestic disturbance at his Georgetown, Texas home.

Craigg, a current member of the patrol division who has been with the department since 2007, was off-duty at the time of the alleged incident, Killeen Police said.

The Georgetown Police Department alerted the Killeen Police Department of the investigation on March 2, 2022.

Detectives with the Georgetown Police Department obtained a complaint and an arrest warrant charging Craigg, who is currently on administrative leave with pay while an Internal Affairs investigation is completed.

“We hold the officers of the Killeen Police Department to the highest standards, both on and off duty. The criminal investigation is being investigated by the Georgetown Police Department and the Killeen Police Department has initiated an Internal Affairs investigation to follow the due process procedure set forth by Civil Service Rules,” said Killeen Police Chief Kimble.

