Manhunt underway for gunman in deadly shooting at Houston building

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston fire and police departments are asking the public to avoid the area in the 3800 block of Cummins as police look for the suspect in a deadly shooting at the Greenway Plaza area.

The victim has been pronounced deceased by the Houston Fire Department.

The SWAT team and officers are searching the building and area for a male suspect.

The shooting happened around noon Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.