Manhunt underway for gunman in deadly shooting at Houston building

The Houston fire and police departments are asking the public to avoid the area in the 3800...
The Houston fire and police departments are asking the public to avoid the area in the 3800 block of Cummins as police look for the suspect in a deadly shooting at the Greenway Plaza area.(Houston Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston fire and police departments are asking the public to avoid the area in the 3800 block of Cummins as police look for the suspect in a deadly shooting at the Greenway Plaza area.

The victim has been pronounced deceased by the Houston Fire Department.

The SWAT team and officers are searching the building and area for a male suspect.

The shooting happened around noon Wednesday.

