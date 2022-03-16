Manhunt underway for gunman in deadly shooting at Houston building
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston fire and police departments are asking the public to avoid the area in the 3800 block of Cummins as police look for the suspect in a deadly shooting at the Greenway Plaza area.
The victim has been pronounced deceased by the Houston Fire Department.
The SWAT team and officers are searching the building and area for a male suspect.
The shooting happened around noon Wednesday.
