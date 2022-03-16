Advertisement

Secretary Mayorkas Designates Afghanistan for Temporary Protected Status

FILE - Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, walk through the terminal before boarding a...
FILE - Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, walk through the terminal before boarding a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport, in Chantilly, Va.m Aug. 27, 2021. A first group of Afghan refugees have arrived at a new temporary housing facility in Northern Virginia as the U.S. works to resettle people who fled the Taliban takeover of their country in August, the Department of Homeland Security said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)(Jose Luis Magana | AP)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (KWTX) -The Department of Homeland Security has announced the designation of Afghanistan for Temporary Protected Status for 18 months for those who are already residing in the United States as of March 15, 2022 will be eligible for TPS.

“This TPS designation will help to protect Afghan nationals who have already been living in the United States from returning to unsafe conditions,” said Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas. “Under this designation, TPS will also provide additional protections and assurances to trusted partners and vulnerable Afghans who supported the U.S. military, diplomatic, and humanitarian missions in Afghanistan over the last 20 years.”

Secretary Mayorkas is designating Afghanistan for TPS on the statutory bases of ongoing armed conflict and extraordinary and temporary conditions that prevent the country’s nationals from returning in safety.

Armed conflict that poses a serious threat to the safety of returning nationals is ongoing in Afghanistan as the Taliban seeks to impose control in all areas of the country and Islamic State-Khorasan conducts attacks against civilians. Extraordinary and temporary conditions that further prevent nationals from returning in safety include a collapsing public sector, a worsening economic crisis, drought, food and water insecurity, lack of access to healthcare, internal displacement, human rights abuses and repression by the Taliban, destruction of infrastructure, and increasing criminality.

Through Operation Allies Welcome, most Afghan nationals who arrived as part of the evacuation effort were paroled into the United States on a case-by-case basis, for humanitarian reasons, for a period of two years and received work authorization.

These individuals may also be eligible for TPS.

TPS will apply only to those individuals who are already residing in the United States as of March 15, 2022, and meet all other requirements, including undergoing security and background checks.

Those who attempt to travel to the United States after March 15, 2022 will not be eligible for TPS.

The 18-month designation of TPS for Afghanistan will go into effect on the publication date of the forthcoming Federal Register notice.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Killeen Police are investigating a shooting on West Vega Lan
Two children are dead after a domestic disturbance in Killeen
File
Police identify people killed in wrecks on Twin Bridges
Multiple homes are on fire in Morgan's Point Resort.
One dead after multiple homes catch fire at Morgan’s Point Resort
Adam James Gorski, 37, is jailed under bonds totaling $1 million, charged in the deaths of his...
Affidavit: Waco man told police he fatally shot wife, mother and was ‘on a lot of medication’
LEFT TO RIGHT: Kristin Lee-Slack, Nicholas Peterson, and Crystal Staples.
3 arrested in connection with East Texas oil field theft

Latest News

FILE - Eugene Parker, professor emeritus at the University of Chicago, holds a replica of the...
Physicist Eugene Parker, namesake of NASA probe, dies at 94
Smoke from a fire is seen at the Walmart Distribution Center in Plainfield, Ind., on Wednesday.
Massive fire breaks out at Walmart distribution center in Indiana
Golf team coach Tyler James
Golf coach killed in West Texas wreck graduated from Killeen High School
A sign posted outside a church in Omaha is making people feel anything but welcome.
‘Heaven has strict immigration laws’: Church sign seen as attack on immigrants removed