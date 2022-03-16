Seven golf team members killed in deadly crash in West Texas

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

UPDATE 8:30AM Wednesday 3/16-

The University of the Southwest is reporting to CBS7 that of the nine passengers who were aboard the van carrying their golf team Tuesday evening, seven were killed.

Among those killed was the coach of the golf team.

The two survivors are listed in critical condition undergoing treatment in Lubbock.

Below is a statement to CBS7 from the University of the Southwest regarding the fatal crash involving their golf team:

“The USW campus community is shocked and saddened today as we mourn the loss of members of our university family. Last night, the men’s and women’s golf teams were traveling back to campus from competition in Midland, Texas, when their bus was struck by oncoming traffic. Nine passengers, including the coach, were on the university bus involved in the fatal accident. While the accident investigation is still underway, reports indicate that seven passengers aboard the bus were killed in the crash. Two of the passengers are in critical condition undergoing medical treatment in Lubbock, Texas. USW is coordinating with Texas DPS to assist with the investigation and public information efforts. University administration is communicating with families of the students and coaching staff to provide more information as it becomes available.

USW counseling staff and the worship team will be available on campus today to provide support for students, faculty, and staff. Please keep the families of students, coaching staff, and the USW community in your prayers as we come together to support one another during this difficult time.”

UPDATE :

CBS 7 has confirmed that The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team van has been involved in a fatal crash. A Ford 5-150 was the other vehicle involved in the accident.

We have confirmed there are multiple fatalities. Authorities say there were fatalities in both vehicles. Texas DPS has not released how many people have died or the names of the victims.

The Texas Highway District Crash Team is investigating the accident.

CBS 7 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Sergeant Blanco with Texas DPS has confirmed with CBS7 that there has been a fatal crash involving a college van on FM 1788 and the 115 overpass.

He cannot confirm how many people have died. CBS has a reporter heading to the scene for more information.

Avoid the area if possible.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

