St Patty’s Day front

Some changes to our nice, sunny, and quiet weather will come in for a brief window of time late tomorrow as a cold front heads our way. We spend most of the day ahead of the front so highs are expected to peak for the week, close to 80 degrees tomorrow afternoon. Some rain will be possible in the evening, mainly along and east of I-35. With rain to the east and the sunset to the west, you might be able to get a glimpse of a St. Patty’s day rainbow! If you find the pot of gold, let us know... ;)

Behind this cold front, highs will get a little cooler in the upper 60′s to end the work week. Still not bad by any means! Sunshine comes back in full force Friday and sticks with us going into the weekend. We warm back into the 70′s Saturday and Sunday. Saturday is the primo pick for the weekend with lighter winds. Sunday will have a few more clouds plus it’ll be much windier with south winds 20-30mph. This will be ahead of the next chance for storms to start next week.

Monday evening and overnight looks likely in giving us our second round of severe storms locally. Scattered storms are likely during the day, and could even linger into Tuesday morning. More details on that chance in the coming days....

In the meantime, here’s a recap of Monday night’s storms that rolled through the area.

