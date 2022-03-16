Struggling to hire new officers, Central Texas police department creates civilian cadet program

CLIFTON, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Clifton has decided to take a new approach as it looks to hire new police officers by creating the Clifton Police Department Cadet Program for civilians interested in one day becoming a police officer.

“It is no secret that in recent months finding police officers has been tough. Clifton is in the same boat as many other law enforcement agencies,” the police department said in a Facebook post.

The Clifton Police Department has been trying to fill two vacant police officer openings since early 2021. “Due to the lack of qualified applicants, we have decided to take a different approach,” it said.

Last week, the Clifton City Council approved a request from Clifton Police Chief Chris Blanton to start the cadet program. “This will allow us to go out and find civilians who have always wanted to get into law enforcement but maybe didn’t know where to start,” Blanton said.

Under the program, the City of Clifton will pay all expenses to send someone to a police academy approved by Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE), a cost of approximately $2,500.

Applicants will be required to pass a thorough background investigation. Once that is complete, they will be a paid city employee while they attend the academy. Upon graduation and the completion of a field training program, they will be a full-time peace officer for the City of Clifton.

In return, cadets will be required to sign an employment contract with the City of Clifton for a set number of years.

Blanton said he is pleased to announce the department found and hired a young man to be its first Cadet. Trevlyn Winder was hired on Monday, March 14, 2022.

Winder is currently enrolled in the McLennan Community College Police Academy and is set to graduate in July of 2022. “We are very excited to have Trevlyn on our team and cant wait to get him trained. Trevlyn most recently worked as a Jailer for the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office,” Blanton said.

The police chief said news of the program generated a strong response in the community.

Those who are interested in applying for the Police Cadet position need to fill out a TCOLE personal history statement form. CLICK HERE to find the form. The form is the 12th item on the list.

Once that packet is filled out it can be emailed, mailed, or turned in to the police department in person. You can email it to pdchief@cliftontexas.us or mail it to 402 W. 3rd, Clifton, Texas 76634.

The second page in the form includes a list of items that need to be turned in with the PHS, including a birth certificate and high school transcript.

“The PHS is a very detailed packet. Everything in those packets MUST be filled out completely. Anything not included will make your application void and you will be disqualified from the application process. If we cannot read your handwriting, your application will not be accepted,” Blanton said.

“Once we receive your PHS and confirm it is complete, you will advance in the application process.”

This application process will be open until April 1, 2022. The next academy is scheduled to begin on July 11, 2022.

In order to apply for this position, you must meet the following criteria:

1. Must be a US citizen

2. Must be 21 years of age or older, or 21 by the time you graduate from the academy.

3. Must have a Valid Texas Driver’s License with a clean driving record

4. Must have a high school diploma or a GED.

5. An honorable discharge from the Military (if applicable)

6. No convictions of a Class B misdemeanor within the last 10 years.

7. No convictions for any family violence offenses

8. Must be able to pass a drug screening

9. Must be able to pass a physical

10. Must be able to pass a psychological evaluation

