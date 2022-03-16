Waco man with severe schizophrenia missing,

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco police is asking the public’s help in searching for a missing man.

Paul Russell Brown, 52, was last seen on Feb. 23 when he walked off from his apartment with no phone or personal items.

Brown is diagnosed with severe schizophrenia and his loved ones believe he has not been taking his medication.

Paul was known for leaving and going on long walks, but he has never disappeared for weeks before.

Paul is about 5′11″, has brown hair and brown eyes and around 170 pounds.

Anyone who sees him or has information is to call 9-1-1 or 254-750-7500.

