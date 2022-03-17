Central Texas boy with autism reaches major milestone by writing his name for first time

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas boy with autism reached a huge milestone many worried he’d never accomplish, writing his name on his own for the first time.

Kase Gonzales, 8, was diagnosed with the most severe form of autism at the age of three. Since then, he’s been working diligently in therapy and, while he remains non-verbal, this week was a huge step forward.

Kase wrote his name, unassisted, while at outpatient therapy at Ascencion Providence.

“It’s a huge deal for our family,” said his mother, Becky, who got the exciting news while Kase was at therapy.

“I was driving, and I got a text message from my son’s therapist, his occupational therapist, and she said, ‘wow look at this!’”

When Becky arrived to pick her son up, Sharon Eva, Kase’s pediatric occupational therapist, gave her the white piece of paper with “KASE” written in large purple letters.

“It was the most amazing sight to see that he had written his name for the very first time,” Becky said.

The mother said she credits Sharon and her approach for teaching her son with different needs.

Kase Gonzales (Courtesy Photos)

“She understands prompt dependency,” Becky said, noting Sharon makes sure Kase understands he can do hard things on his own.

Becky homeschools Kase and says learning and development has come with plenty of challenges, but she and her husband, Richard, have never given up hope.

“This has been an amazing journey for us in all aspects of autism but, in particular, we have been believing that he is going to read. We have been believing that he is going to write,” Becky said.

Becky said she’s sharing Kase’s story in hopes of it encouraging someone else.

“It’s very important that if you have someone that you love and you believe in them, you believe for them and you just don’t give up,” Becky said.

“Some days may feel like you’re in a marathon and you’re going through a swamp but then days like today when you see all the hard work pay off, it’s worth it.”

“God has been really good to us and to Kase,” she said.

