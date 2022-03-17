Advertisement

Former Dallas Mavericks GM sues team, claims he was fired for reporting sexual misconduct

Former Dallas Mavericks General Manager Donnie Nelson (left) is suing his former employer, Mark Cuban (right)
Former Dallas Mavericks General Manager Donnie Nelson (left) is suing his former employer, Mark Cuban (right)(PHOTOS: Nelson (CBS DFW) Cuban (MGN))
By CBS DFW Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Former Dallas Mavericks General Manager Donnie Nelson is suing his former employer.

The lawsuit was filed in Dallas County on Thursday, March 17.

Nelson alleges he was fired as retaliation for reporting Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban’s Chief of Staff Jason Lutin sexually harassed and sexually assaulted Nelson’s nephew during a job interview in 2020.

Nelson was fired in June 2021 after serving as General Manager and President of Basketball Operations for 24 years.

Nelson, who is seeking damages for mental anguish, is requesting a jury hear his case.

ESPN’s Don Van Natta Jr. broke the story. In an email to ESPN, Cuban denied the allegations:

“Everything in that filing is a lie. We did multiple complete investigations and the only person that did not live up to the standards of the Dallas Mavericks was Mr. Nelson. He was fired as a result. He was well aware of the investigation. He refused to fully participate. I will say it again, everything he said is a lie.”

