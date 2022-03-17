Great Friday & weekend overall but fire weather concerns remain

We sit behind a cold front for Friday which brings back sunshine, drops temperatures around 10°, and kicks up a steady northwest wind at 15-20 mph. The weekend will be a gorgeous one! Mornings start cool, in the upper 30s/low 40s, but afternoons are great as we climb into the mid and upper 70s both Saturday and Sunday. By the way, spring officially kicks off at 10:33 a.m. Sunday. With the low humidity, sunshine, and stronger winds around for the weekend - fire danger remains a concern. So if you are to enjoy the weather this weekend and be outside, don’t do any outdoor burning. Any fires that start will have the potential to grow and spread rapidly.

Storm chances for Monday night already look more favorable and confidence is increasing that storms look likely. Conditions are there for all modes of severe weather: heavy rain, damaging winds, hail, and even a tornado or two. Download the free, KWTX weather app to stay up to date on the storms over the weekend + if/when the time comes, watches and warnings go directly to your device.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.