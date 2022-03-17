Junior Spur Ride lets kids learn about Cavalry tradition

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - More than 70 children of the Intelligence & Sustainment Company “Six Shooters,” 1st Cavalry Division hosted a Junior Spur Ride challenge on Fort Hood Thursday.

The Spur Ride dates back to the beginning of the Cavalry and is the only means of joining the Order of the Spur, aside from a wartime induction.

Each Spur Ride is different, but it is generally an event held over several days, testing the soldier’s ability to pass a series of physical and mental tests relevant to the Cavalry.

Junior Six Shooters went through events like their parents once did to earn their spurs.

" it really is just a rewarding experience because it, you know, the children of the military, I think they sacrificed so much, right, without even actually signing up for it. They sign up to sacrifice their time with their parents because their parents are here. And so bringing them into it, I think that makes them feel more a part of the team,” said Cpt. Briar Hughes, Company Commander Signal Intelligence & Sustainment Company.

The six-shooters hosted several stations that included a camouflaging class an assault course with nerf guns and water balloons.

They conducted an obstacle course, a radio class, a first aid demonstration, a sprint competition, an M-R-E station, a weapon’s display (m4, m249, m240b, and the 50 cal machine gun).

One kid going for their junior spur said at; first, they didn’t know what to expect.

“I thought it was going to be pretty boring, but it’s actually pretty cool because they make it seem fun for kids. So it’s been pretty cool, and I, I would love to it to the field,” said Morgan Earls Junior Spur Cavalry kid.

“they’ve sacrificed so many things for me, so I’m very proud of what they do, said Earls

At the end of the event, the children received certificates, officially recognizing them as junior spur cavalry kids.

