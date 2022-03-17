Advertisement

McLennan Community College dedicates new learning commons to president

The Learning Commons is now open in the Learning Technology Center after several months of...
The Learning Commons is now open in the Learning Technology Center after several months of renovations. On Wednesday, the college hosted a ribbon cutting to dedicate the space and name it after MCC president Dr. Johnette McKown.
By Hannah Hall
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Wednesday morning, the Waco area was able to get a look at a new space at McLennan Community College, one the college hopes will support students.

The Learning Commons is now open in the Learning Technology Center after several months of renovations. On Wednesday, the college hosted a ribbon cutting to dedicate the space and name it after MCC president Dr. Johnette McKown.

The Learning Commons brings together all of the library services, academic support and tutoring as well as tech support into one location.

Dr. Staci Taylor, director of the Center for Teaching and Learning, said not all students have the resources or help at home, so they want this space to fill any gaps.

“It’s very multipurpose, so a student can come in and study with a group,” Dr. Taylor said. “They can also hook up their laptop, and they can work together on a project. We also have a green screen room for students so they can come in and record presentations.”

Juliana Mebane, a student at MCC said it’s important to have support to get through college, since it can be a lot to bear it on your own.

“To be here in a space where you can get help in any way form or fashion, it’s it’s really a positive thing,” Mebane said. “Even if you just need somebody here to say I’m here to help you. I’m here you can do this, it’s nice.”

The space is open after several months of renovations. Tours were offered on Wednesday, as well as a scavenger hunt and door prizes.

