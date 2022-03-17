Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 3.17.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:

Casa Ole’ Restaurant #54 at 725 North Loop 340 in Bellmead got a 78 on a recent report.

According to the food safety inspector, two bags of onions were on the floor.

There were soiled and damp wiping clothes lying on the prep table, old food debris on clean dishes, and the inspector found some unapproved insect killer.

Cans of tuna were left open.

There was raw chicken sitting above cooked food, and some cooked meat not held hot at the right temperature.

This placed needed a reinspection.

______________

Heritage Creamery at 1125 South 8th Street in Waco got a 90 on a recent report.

According to the food safety inspector, shelves in the walk-in cooler needed to be cleaned.

There was an unidentified solution in a red bucket with a towel.

Some wrapped cookies needed dates and labels.

And there was dust inside the containers that hold the utensils.

__________________

Jack in the Box at 204 West Adams Avenue in Temple got a 90 on a recent inspection.

According to the health worker, the permit was withheld until all issues were resolved, especially the repeat ones.

There was soda residue around the soda spigots, a moldy door gasket and metal racks.

There were cracked and broken containers that needed to be tossed out.

Excess oil residue was found under and behind the fryer.

Dirty fan guards, floors, and the floor in the freezer needed to be cleaned.

There was a rusty screw inside the ice machine. The machine couldn’t be used until it was fixed.

__________________

Jersey Mike’s at 2102 South 31st Street in Temple is this week’s Clean Plate Award winner.

It had an early inspection and passed with flying colors.

This place offers a great Italian sandwich.

But the secret is in the juice, the red wine vinegar and olive oil blend adds so much flavor to your sub.

The freshest ingredients and fresh baked bread daily.

