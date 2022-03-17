Reward offered in area grocery manager’s murder

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The murder of Von Staggs, the former manager at Brookshire Brothers in Teague, remains unsolved.

To help solve the case, a reward is now being offered to find her killer.

“Setting up a reward might be beneficial in being able to provide information that would be instrumental in helping to solve the case,” said Scott Shaw, President of the Freestone County Law Enforcement Association.

Staggs, 63, was the non-foods manager at the Brookshire Brothers on Loop 255.

Her family says part of her daily routine was coming to work early to take some time for herself and read the Bible, and she would always check on the ones she loved before she went in to start her work day.

However, around 5 a.m. on Feb. 23, her co-workers found her inside her vehicle, shot dead.

”It was extremely violent and heinous,” said Shaw. “This is just an area where we don’t typically have those types of violent offenses.”

A red wreath of flowers in the store’s parking lot serves as a painful reminder of what happened there three weeks ago.

Shaw had a message for Staggs, a woman he says he knew through ride-alongs she’d done in the past with a family member who works with him at the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office.

“We haven’t forgotten about you Mrs. Staggs,” said Shaw. “We are hoping to bring your killer to justice.”

Staggs’ murder has sparked an “uprising” of sorts: people rising up--and paying up--to bring justice.

“It has been a silver lining in the fact that is has brought people together for a cause of trying to make a contribution that would hopefully result in an arrest of the perpetrator at some point,” said Shaw.

The Freestone County Law Enforcement Association originally pledged a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of Staggs’ killer.

They posted the reward information on Facebook, and it caused a snowball effect with people wanting to add to the reward.

As of Wednesday, the reward had increased to $11,500.

“It continues to go up, there was immediate response, even from other states,” said Shaw. “People have gone out of their way, and continue to be going out of their way, to try and help, try and assist.”

From hair salons to hardware stores, the Freestone County community is making--and taking--donations to help solve the case.

”It has brought people together and these types of situations that are tragic often have that effect on people.”

In addition to reaching out to the Freestone County Law Enforcement Association on Facebook, donations can be made at DejaVu salon at 844 U.S. Highway 84 W in Teague, Capps Hardware and Ag Center at 512 W U.S. Highway 84 in Fairfield, or by mailing a check to the FCLEA at P.O. Box 1447, Farifield, Texas, 75840.

“We’re certainly thankful for the contributions that are being made,” said Shaw.

The Teague Police Dept. is leading the investigation with the assistance of the Texas Rangers.

“I really can’t make any comments concerning the investigation because it is an active, ongoing investigation at the present time, but there are a number of active leads that they are following up on,” said Shaw.

Anyone with information about who may have killed Staggs is urged to contact Teague PD at (254) 739-2553 (dial option 2), or they can call Shaw directly at (903) 389-3236 (dial option 4, then option 1).

“I think I speak for all the law enforcement officers in this area: we all have high hopes that something will develop,” said Shaw. “Somebody out there other than the killer knows something, and somebody will do the right thing and come forward and provide the information that’s needed to solve this case.”

