Waco parolee with 7 DWI convictions indicted on 5th felony DWI charge

By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A parolee from Waco with seven drunken driving convictions, including four felony DWIs, was indicted Thursday on his fifth felony DWI charge.

A McLennan County grand jury indicted Joseph Michael Anderson, 52, as a habitual offender after his arrest Aug.1 on suspicion of drunken driving.

Anderson attempted to evade the Waco police corporal who tried to pull him over and then he resisted arrest, which resulted in injuries to Anderson that required treatment, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Anderson failed a field sobriety test and the results of a search warrant for Anderson’s blood sample revealed a blood-alcohol content of 0.20, more than twice the legal limit for intoxication, court records state.

Anderson has seven drunken driving convictions in McLennan County dating back to 1994, according to court records. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison in 2010 after his last felony DWI  conviction and he was paroled after serving seven years.

Parole officials conducted a hearing after Anderson’s arrest in August but elected not to revoke his parole, according to court records.

Prosecutors can file a driving while intoxicated charge as a felony after a defendant’s second misdemeanor DWI conviction.

The indictment against Anderson charges him as a  habitual criminal because of his past felony DWI convictions in 1996, 1999, 2004 and 2010.

If convicted as a habitual offender, Anderson faces a minimum of 25 years in prison up to 99 years or life.

