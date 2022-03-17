Advertisement

Warm and WINDY For St. Patrick’s Day

We’ll have a cool start this morning with temperatures in the mid 50’s for the morning commute. Partly cloudy skies will be seen throughout the day, with warm
By Elliot Wilson
Updated: 1 hour ago
We’ll have a cool start this morning with temperatures in the mid 50′s for the morning commute. Partly cloudy skies will be seen throughout the day, with warm and windy weather during the afternoon. Wind Advisories go into effect at 10am, lasting through 7am on Friday because of the cold front. The front will bring a few spotty showers to I-45 this evening, but otherwise just expect winds from this front.

The winds will stay breezy on Friday even after the advisory expires, keeping highs in the upper 60′s to end the work week. Winds will come down more significantly Friday evening, before ramping back up by the end of the weekend. A large upper-level disturbance arrives on Monday, bringing good storm chances to Central Texas. Some storms could be on the strong side, but the good news is we’re expected to see a good amount of rain and we need it! The rain will linger into early Tuesday morning, with highs in the 60′s to follow that 2nd cold front.

In the meantime, here’s a recap of Monday night’s storms that rolled through the area.

