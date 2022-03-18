Advertisement

Baylor takes down Hawaii in NCAA first round

Baylor WBB
Baylor WBB(Station)
By Darby Brown
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor women’s basketball defeated Hawaii 89-49 in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Hawaii’s Amy Atwell silenced the Baylor crowd with two early three-point shots. She went on to score 17 points.

The Bears went into the half with a nine point lead.

Baylor exploded in the second half. NaLyssa Smith was on fire in the third quarter with 17 points.

The Bears will play South Dakota Sunday, the time is to be announced.

