Cool and Breezy Today with Good Storm Chances on Monday

It’ll be cool and breezy for the morning commute with temperatures in the mid 50’s alongside wind gusts around 30mph. Wind Advisories last until 4pm, with wind
By Elliot Wilson
Updated: 1 hour ago
It’ll be cool and breezy for the morning commute with temperatures in the mid 50′s alongside wind gusts around 30mph. Wind Advisories last until 4pm, with winds turning light after sunset. We start Saturday chilly in the low 40′s, but sunny skies and south winds bring us back into the mid 70′s during the afternoon. We’ll have the same weather on Sunday before a big storm system arrives on Monday.

This will bring high rain chances to our area, but we’ll have also a few strong storms move through as well. Some of the rain could linger into Tuesday morning, after which winds out of the west will bring highs down into the mid to upper 60′s on Tuesday. We stay in the 60′s through next Friday, getting back into the 70′s next weekend.

