Evidence testing delays, discovery disputes set back capital murder trial of Christopher Paul Weiss

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Delays in evidence testing and other discovery disputes continue to delay the capital murder trial of Christopher Paul Weiss, who is charged in the 2017 shooting deaths of his 1-year-old daughter and the child’s mother.

Weiss, 30, of Temple, has been in the McLennan County Jail 1,591 days awaiting trial in the November 2017 shooting deaths of Valarie Martinez, 24, and her daughter, Azariah, at Tradinghouse Creek Reservoir. Martinez was found outside her car, while her daughter was found in a car seat inside the car. Both were shot in the head, officials have said.

Court officials have conducted 35 hearings in Weiss’ case since he was arraigned on Feb. 16, 2018. McLennan County prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty if Weiss is convicted of capital murder.

Judge Thomas West conducted another status hearing via teleconference Friday afternoon and reminded attorneys in the case after going down a laundry list of evidentiary items requested by defense attorneys Walter M. Reaves, Russ Hunt Jr. and Jessi Freud that the case has been on the court docket too long.

Weiss’ trial has been reset a number of times, but no current trial date is scheduled. West ordered another status conference in the case in 60 days, making it unlikely that Weiss’ trial will be held this year.

West’s predecessor, 19th State District Judge Ralph Strother, planned to try Weiss as his last case before he retired in December 2020. However, COVID-related court closures, delays by the DA’s office in sending evidence for forensic testing and ongoing discovery disputes between the attorneys have bogged it down.

Prosecutor Staci Johnson reported Friday that an unspecified piece of evidence that defense attorneys requested to be tested was sent to the Department of Public Safety crime lab two days ago. Forensic examinations of cell phones from the case proved to be problematic because of the age and condition of the phones, and those results won’t be back until next week, she said.

Johnson also said the district attorney’s office has been unable to find someone to analyze the “black box,” or navigation system, from Weiss’ vehicle. Hunt volunteered to try to find a location where it could be examined. Also, the DA’s office is still waiting for items, including cigarette butts found at the lake park, to be tested for DNA, along with swabs from the victim that weren’t sent off for testing until April 5, according to court records.

Search and arrest affidavits said Weiss had an affair with Martinez, who gave birth to Weiss’ baby, Azariah. Weiss did not want to be part of the child’s life, records show.

“Through the course of investigation, (the investigator) discovered that Weiss, who is currently married, had an affair with the victim Valarie Martinez,” an affidavit states. “When Weiss learned Martinez was pregnant, he stopped all communication with her. Martinez located Weiss through social media and contacted Weiss’ wife and sister and told them about the child she and Weiss had. (Investigators) learned that Weiss told his sister he did not want anything to do with Martinez or the child and stated he wanted it to ‘go away.’”

Reports show reported Weiss argued with Martinez about the child before Martinez agreed to meet Weiss.

“Weiss had been in communication with Martinez via cellphone and during an interview, (he) stated he had not been in the area where Martinez was located,” according to an affidavit. “Martinez had been in communication with a third party whom she told she was ‘hanging out’ with Weiss who she referred to as ‘bd’ or ‘baby daddy.’”

An affidavit for a search warrant for Weiss’ phone said Martinez told someone she was going to meet Azariah’s father at the lake and took her daughter with her. Detectives who interviewed Weiss wrote in an affidavit that Weiss “admitted that he was with Valarie at the location where her body was found.”

Martinez was the sister of Israel Martinez, who was shot and killed in South Waco in September 2021 after officials say he was lured there by someone using a fraudulent social media account.

Justin Angel Hernandez, 19, and three juveniles, ages 14, 15, and 16, have been charged in his death.

