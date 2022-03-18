Good News Friday: March 18, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here’s this week’s Good News Friday!

Las Vegas Raider Andrew Billings made a trip home to Waco this week and visited Crestview Elementary School students.

The former Waco High School student was asked questioned by the students.

Turns out his favorite superhero is Batman.

They also asked him if he wishes he was a cowboy which he answered “it’s complicated.”

He revealed his favorite cartoon when he was younger was the History Channel.

The KWTX Newsroom is welcoming Tommy Witherspoon from the Waco-Tribune.

He has more than 40 years of experience and will be our managing editor.

He will collaborate with the team for on-air stories, teach research methods and create and investigative team.

Junior Mister Five Hills Nathan Garner and the Copperas Cove Five Hills Royalty teamed up with Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful to host Shred Day.

They accepted all sorts of items to be properly destroyed.

Nathan was chosen for the charity as he’s done a terrific job advocating for a clean community this year.

Congratulations to the Lake Belton High School Lady Soccer team.

They’re undefeated district champs.

They hosted the Gatesville Hornets in the final match with 19 MPH and a wind chill below freezing, making for a brutal game.

They won 3-0.

Students at Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy in Temple got a visit from some special visitors.

The Honey and Southwest Dairy Museum from Sulphur Springs stopped by with their mobile dairy classroom.

The kids saw cows, learned how to milk them and gained some knowledge about the diary industry.

