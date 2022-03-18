Advertisement

How to assist wildfire disaster first responders in Texas

Credit: Texas A&M Forest Services Predictive Services
Credit: Texas A&M Forest Services Predictive Services(Credit: Texas A&M Forest Services Predictive Services)
By CBS DFW Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM– Erath County Emergency Management is asking people to stay away from the counties being affected by wildfires and to instead make donations at coordinated sites.

The statement reads, “At this time, we ask that people do not go to Eastland, Brown and Comanche Counties to take donations or to view the damage. Crews are still working fires and accounting for the residents and damage assessments.”

The agency is working with other counties and State agencies to assist in the disaster, and firefighters from across Texas are at the scene.

In a press conference, Governor Greg Abbott thanks first responders for working around the clock to ensure the safety of their communities.

Three donation sites have been set up that Erath Emergency Management is working with to get supplies for residents and first responders:

  • Erath County Sheriff’s Office – 1043 Glen Rose Hwy., Stephenville. 254-965-3318. The trailer will be located in the parking lot behind the Sheriff’s Office. Call the above number if no one is at the trailer to accept your donation. Bottled water can be left beside the trailer.
  • Walker Insurance Agency-Farmers Insurance at 155 N. Graham #102, Stephenville – 254-918-2020
  • Dublin Chamber of Commerce is accepting at the Old School Gym located in the 400 block of North Post Oak, Dublin.

The items being requested and accepted at these sites are:

  • Baby Wipes
  • Bottled Water
  • Gatorade/Sports Drinks
  • New Cotton Socks
  • New Cotton T-Shirts
  • Chapstick/Lip balm
  • Individually portioned snacks
  • Hand Sanitizer

Toiletries such as baby wipes, travel size toothpaste, toothbrushes, toilet paper and deodorant are also being accepted, and monetary donations can be made via gift cards; NO CASH is accepted at any of the locations.

For more information, please contact the numbers listed at the donation sites or Erath County Emergency Management at 254-965-1326

Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Killeen Police are investigating a shooting on West Vega Lan
Two children are dead after a domestic disturbance in Killeen
File
Police identify people killed in wrecks on Twin Bridges
Multiple homes are on fire in Morgan's Point Resort.
One dead after multiple homes catch fire at Morgan’s Point Resort
Adam James Gorski, 37, is jailed under bonds totaling $1 million, charged in the deaths of his...
Affidavit: Waco man told police he fatally shot wife, mother and was ‘on a lot of medication’
Kendrick Donnell Gaines, 39, is charged with Capital Murder and Aggravated Assault with a...
Retired soldier accused of killing girls, wounding woman in Killeen

Latest News

Christopher Paul Weiss, 30, of Temple, has been in the McLennan County Jail 1,591 days awaiting...
Evidence testing delays, discovery disputes set back capital murder trial of Christopher Paul Weiss
fastcast
Brady's Friday Evening FastCast
FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2020, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a...
AP source: Deshaun Watson changes mind, joining Browns
Barbara Fenley died while rescuing people impacted by the Eastland Complex Fire. Photo used...
Texas sheriff’s deputy dies while rescuing victims of Eastland Complex Fire