How to assist wildfire disaster first responders in Texas

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Erath County Emergency Management is asking people to stay away from the counties being affected by wildfires and to instead make donations at coordinated sites.

The statement reads, “At this time, we ask that people do not go to Eastland, Brown and Comanche Counties to take donations or to view the damage. Crews are still working fires and accounting for the residents and damage assessments.”

The agency is working with other counties and State agencies to assist in the disaster, and firefighters from across Texas are at the scene.

In a press conference, Governor Greg Abbott thanks first responders for working around the clock to ensure the safety of their communities.

Three donation sites have been set up that Erath Emergency Management is working with to get supplies for residents and first responders:

Erath County Sheriff’s Office – 1043 Glen Rose Hwy., Stephenville. 254-965-3318. The trailer will be located in the parking lot behind the Sheriff’s Office. Call the above number if no one is at the trailer to accept your donation. Bottled water can be left beside the trailer.

Walker Insurance Agency-Farmers Insurance at 155 N. Graham #102, Stephenville – 254-918-2020

Dublin Chamber of Commerce is accepting at the Old School Gym located in the 400 block of North Post Oak, Dublin.

The items being requested and accepted at these sites are:

Baby Wipes

Bottled Water

Gatorade/Sports Drinks

New Cotton Socks

New Cotton T-Shirts

Chapstick/Lip balm

Individually portioned snacks

Hand Sanitizer

Toiletries such as baby wipes, travel size toothpaste, toothbrushes, toilet paper and deodorant are also being accepted, and monetary donations can be made via gift cards; NO CASH is accepted at any of the locations.

For more information, please contact the numbers listed at the donation sites or Erath County Emergency Management at 254-965-1326

