Man arrested after standoff in Temple

By Arlett Ramirez
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 12:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police arrested a man after he barricaded himself in a camper Thursday night.

Officers were called out to the 200 block of S. 16th St. on a warrant shortly after 7 p.m.

According to officials, when officers arrived, the man barricaded himself in a camper in the backyard of the property.

After negotiations and the deployment of chemical munitions, the suspect exited the camper and was taken into custody.

No injuries to officers or the suspect were reported.

