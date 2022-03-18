Nice Weekend... Storm Chances Return Monday!

It’s been a windy and cooler Friday across Central Texas. The winds will die down after sunset, and that will help to allow temperatures to drop quickly overnight. Lows Saturday morning will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. It’s going to be a sunny & beautiful Saturday across Central Texas. Highs will make it into the mid-70s, with south winds only running 5-10 mph. Sunday will be sunny and nice as well, but we will see stronger southeast winds around 15-25 mph.

We shift our attention on Monday to the potential for strong to severe storms. There is still some uncertainty in the forecast, but it does look like the potential for stormy weather is pretty high for parts of Central Texas. We will all see pretty good rain and thunderstorm chances on Monday, with the best potential for strong storms being along and east of I-35. Monday is a day you want to keep up to date on the weather. After Monday, we will be sunny & cooler for the rest of the workweek.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.