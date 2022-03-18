Advertisement

Temple Police executing warrant, two people in custody

Temple police arrested two people following a short chase Thursday night.
By Arlett Ramirez
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 12:29 AM CDT
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police are executing an evidentiary warrant after two handguns were recovered during the investigation of an earlier incident on Thursday night.

According to officials, around 9:30 p.m. officers were trying to find an individual that was wanted for an outstanding arrest warrant in the 2600 block of Nolan Creek Drive.

Officers found a vehicle that was occupied by the wanted subject leaving the area.

They attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver of the vehicle refused to stop leading to a short pursuit.

The chase ended near the intersection of South 24th Street and E. Ave. I.

Three individuals were in the vehicle.

Two people were taken into custody, including the initial target, and the third was identified and released.

Two handguns were recovered that were believed to have been thrown from the vehicle during the chase, officials said.

Officers were executing an evidentiary warrant in the 2600 block of Nolan Creek Drive related to a previous shooting incident that happened recently.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information should call the Temple Police Department at (254) 298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477.

