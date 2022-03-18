Advertisement

Texas sheriff’s deputy dies while rescuing victims of Eastland Complex Fire

Barbara Fenley died while rescuing people impacted by the Eastland Complex Fire. Photo used...
Barbara Fenley died while rescuing people impacted by the Eastland Complex Fire. Photo used with family's permission.(Fire Photo: Texas A&M Forest Service, Deputy Photo: Courtesy Family)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Eastland County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Barbara Fenley died while rescuing people impacted by the Eastland Complex Fire in Eastland County, according to the Cisco Police Department.

“It is with very heavy hearts that today we learned of the death of one our Eastland County Deputies who put it all on the line last night trying to save people from the horrible fires,” the Cisco Police Department announced on Facebook.

“Our sister Barbara Fenley will be deeply missed. She was a special servant and an attribute to our profession.”

In a Facebook post, Jon Fenley thanked those who have reached out to offer condolences over the death of his mother.

“I wanna thank everyone for the thoughts and prayers, and I wanna thank everyone for helping us find mom. Unfortunately, with the saddest news, my mom has passed away. I just ask that you give us privacy in this moment while we collect our thoughts. I love everyone and I know she loved everyone and she loved the community of Gorman and Eastland County.”

According to the Associated Press, low humidity and gusty winds fueled multiple wildfires Friday in Texas, burning homes and other structures and prompting evacuations of hundreds of homes in small communities.

Several wildfires merged to form what fire officials call a “complex” that was burning near Eastland, about 130 miles northwest of Waco.

As of Friday morning, the fires had burned about 62.5 square miles, according to Texas A&M Forest Service.

It was only two percent contained and fires were burning in thick brush and grass fields. The forest service warned that the “rare, high impact wildfire phenomenon” could also affect parts of Oklahoma and Kansas.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Killeen Police are investigating a shooting on West Vega Lan
Two children are dead after a domestic disturbance in Killeen
File
Police identify people killed in wrecks on Twin Bridges
Multiple homes are on fire in Morgan's Point Resort.
One dead after multiple homes catch fire at Morgan’s Point Resort
Adam James Gorski, 37, is jailed under bonds totaling $1 million, charged in the deaths of his...
Affidavit: Waco man told police he fatally shot wife, mother and was ‘on a lot of medication’
Kendrick Donnell Gaines, 39, is charged with Capital Murder and Aggravated Assault with a...
Retired soldier accused of killing girls, wounding woman in Killeen

Latest News

It was only 2% contained and fires were burning in thick brush and grass fields.
Wildfires scorch West Texas, prompting evacuations
Temple police arrested two people following a short chase Thursday night.
Temple Police executing warrant, two people in custody
generic graphic
Man arrested after standoff in Temple
East Texas mother Kaytlin Davis with son Kayler Davis.
East Texas mother witnesses dentist-office shooting while 2-year-old son is in parking lot