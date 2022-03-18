Advertisement

Wildfires scorch West Texas, prompting evacuations

A family walks through smoke down the Arnold Blvd. frontage road after evacuating the...
A family walks through smoke down the Arnold Blvd. frontage road after evacuating the Continental Villa mobile home park in Abilene, Texas Thursday March 17, 2022. A quickly-moving grass fire was heading that way, prompting officials to order the evacuation. (Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP)((Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP))
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EASTLAND, Texas (AP) — Low humidity and gusty winds fueled multiple wildfires Friday in West Texas, burning homes and other structures and prompting evacuations of small communities.

Several wildfires merged to form what fire officials call a “complex” that was burning near Eastland, about 120 miles (195 kilometers) west of Dallas.

As of Friday morning, the fires had burned about 62.5 square miles (162 square kilometers), according to Texas A&M Forest Service. It was only 2% contained and fires were burning in thick brush and grass fields.

Other smaller fires were burning throughout other areas of Texas, and Thursday’s low humidity and high winds created an ideal scenario for the blazes to quickly grow out of control. Texas A&M Forest Service had warned of a wildfire outbreak this week because of the forecast.

There were no reports of injuries.

A nursing home in Rising Star was evacuated and residents were taken to a community center, Eastland County Today reported.

In the small town of Ranger — about 10 miles (16 kilometers) northeast of Eastland — a church and several downtown buildings burned Thursday, Dallas TV station WFAA reported.

“We had everything ready throughout the county,” Ranger Fire Department Chief Darrell Fox said. “But when we have the winds like there was ... and the humidity down to nothing, this is what you’re going to get.”

