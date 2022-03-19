Experts warn of higher meat costs as fuel prices rise for farmers and ranchers

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The higher prices at the pump are affecting many, including local farmers and ranchers. For Joe Dowling, the owner of KD Bar Cattle Company, it has reshaped his job a bit.

“If I can do it by hand, I’m gone do it by hand instead of getting a tractor,” Dowling said.

Higher gas prices aren’t anything new to Dowling, but the ongoing war in Ukraine has made matters worse. Dowling said the higher prices impact everything.

“Hay transportation, with feed transportation, running the machinery, to tractors, for harvesting for feed, it affects all that,” Dowling said.

This has also made him shift his priorities because of his truck, which requires a lot of gas. He said this has made him more selective on where he goes for business opportunities.

“I don’t go to as many cattle events,” Dowling said. “I’m not hauling as many cattle. I used to get a lot of cattle out in Nebraska, but even now, it’s still around $500 to $1000 dollars a month.”

Texas A&M University economist David Anderson said high fuel prices have added to other mounting issues affecting how much farmers and ranchers can produce. It also puts some at risk of staying in business, according to Anderson.

“The size of our total cow heard is getting smaller because of low prices for cattle and higher costs in the drought that is leading to higher feed costs throughout much of the U.S.,” Anderson said.

There are some long-term effects to this, according to Anderson. A major one is that this will impact consumer pockets.

“Sooner or later, all of us consumers face higher meat prices, and food prices and everything because of this,” Anderson said.

Dowling said he has worked to avoid raising his beef prices, but it’s only a matter of time before it happens.

