Three victims found in green mustang with non life-threatening conditions, 10-year-old struck by vehicle

By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Three victims and a 10-year-old are in the hospital after a shooting in North Killeen.

Killeen Police Department responded to a call placed at 5:18 p.m. at the corner of College Street and East Dunn Ave where they found three wounded victims in a green mustang.

Officers also found a 10-year-old who was struck by the vehicle the victims.

The three victims were airlifted to Baylor Scott and White in Temple with non life-threatening injuries.

The child was airlifted to McLane Children’s Medical Center where they are in stable condition.

The shooting began in the area of 4th street and Dunn Ave, according to Ophelia Martinez, Killeen Police Department’s Spokeswoman.

Investigators are currently investigating.

