Local non-profit seeking help for child victims of crime

To donate a stuffed animal for BRPD officers to give to kids, call 225-620-4330.
To donate a stuffed animal for BRPD officers to give to kids, call 225-620-4330.
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local non-profit that assists children who are victims of crimes is seeking the public’s help.

The Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children is seeking donations of various items to help the children they serve.

Dr. Soo Battle, the Medical Advisor and Child Sexual Abuse Examiner at the center, said while they are a non-profit they work closely with local law enforcement agencies to solve crimes against children.

“We have forensic interviewers who are trained to do interviews on those children about their outcries of abuse and the majority of them will be sexual abuse outcries,” Dr. Battle said.

During those interviews, staff provide the child victims with stuffed animals to comfort them. Dr. Battle said in recent months they have conducted an increased number of forensic interviews which has depleted their supply of stuffed animals.

In hopes of replenishing the supply the center posted on Facebook asking the community to donate stuffed animals through it’s Amazon wish list or by dropping new stuffed animals up in person.

Dr. Battle says within days they were flooded with more than 200 donations of stuffed animals. She said the center is extremely grateful for the public’s support. She said, there are more items such as clothes and underwear that they still need to properly care for the child victims they are assisting.

You can drop of donations of new items to their office at 3312 Hillcrest Dr., Waco, TX 76708 or you can purchase items from their various wish lists at the links below.

Target Wish List Amazon Wish List Walmart Wish List

