Advertisement

Man threatens to stab cashier over Black and Mild cigar

Man threatens to stab cashier over Black and Mild cigar
Man threatens to stab cashier over Black and Mild cigar(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man is facing charges of second degree robbery after police say he tried robbing a QC Mart Friday evening.

According to the criminal complaint, 46-year-old Dennis Estabrook Junior went in to the QC Mart on the 2400 block of East 53rd Street around 9:45 p.m. and told the cashier that he had no money but wanted a Black and Mild cigar. He then placed a knife on the counter.

When the staff member refused to give him the cigar, Estabrook, Jr. grabbed the knife, saying “I could kill you or rob you.”

Estabrook, Jr. then walked around the cashier’s counter and grabbed a pack of Newport cigarettes and left without purchasing them.

He was arrested shortly after at the Genesis West Hospital on unrelated charges. The staff at the QC Mart later identified him as the suspect.

Estabrook, Jr. is also facing charges of public intoxication.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File
Police identify people killed in wrecks on Twin Bridges
Killeen Police are investigating a shooting on West Vega Lan
Two children are dead after a domestic disturbance in Killeen
Multiple homes are on fire in Morgan's Point Resort.
One dead after multiple homes catch fire at Morgan’s Point Resort
Adam James Gorski, 37, is jailed under bonds totaling $1 million, charged in the deaths of his...
Affidavit: Waco man told police he fatally shot wife, mother and was ‘on a lot of medication’
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3 million bond.
2 dentists killed in office shooting in Texas

Latest News

Credit: Texas A&M Forest Services Predictive Services
National Weather Service Orders Evacuation In Eastland County, 1 Firefighter Injured
Officials say those detained are considered to be involved in human smuggling.
SUV with 11 undocumented individuals detained in Madison County
File Graphic
Houston birthday shooting leaves one teen dead
FILE - . (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Private investigator says drug kingpin targeted David Ortiz
Prentice Wood (Source: Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford Facebook page)
East Texas man who sexually assaulted multiple girls agrees to 35 years in prison