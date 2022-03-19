Advertisement

Moms of children killed by gun violence beg for peace

Nearly a dozen mothers whose children were lost to gun violence met to plea for peace in Waco.
Nearly a dozen mothers whose children were lost to gun violence met to plea for peace in Waco.(Rosemond Crown)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - More than a dozen mothers whose children have been lost to gun violence gathered for a press conference Friday to make a plea for peace.

There was not a dry-eye in the room as as the mothers shared the stories of the day their children were killed and the impact it’s had on them.

“I pray everyday to God, give me strength. Lord how am I going to make it?” said Paula Peoples-Crane whose son, Marlon Peoples, was killed 22 years ago.

The mothers sat surrounded by images of their children whose murders form a timeline spanning about a decade.

There were 12 gun-related homicides in the city of Waco in all of 2021. So far in the first three months of 2022 there have already been 6.

McLennan County Commissioner Patricia Miller organized Friday’s press conference, she says, to put a face to the gun violence pervading the city and county.

“For far too long gun violence resulting in death has plagued our community,” Miller said “The recent uptick in activity is alarming and unnerving. It is often said the hardest thing a parent can do is bury their child,” she said.

The group of mothers urged parents to get more involved in their children’s affairs and begged the county’s youth to stop the violence.

In January, Waco’s police chief and the district attorney held a press conference sounding the alarm about an increase in gun crimes.

Waco police said there were 1,894 gun discharges related to crime in the City of Waco in 2021. Further, 12 of the 17 homicides in Waco in 2021 involved a gun, police said.

Waco police said they are working with prosecutors to advocate for maximum sentences for these gun crimes as a deterrent and urging witnesses to come forward to help them solve the crimes.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Killeen Police are investigating a shooting on West Vega Lan
Two children are dead after a domestic disturbance in Killeen
File
Police identify people killed in wrecks on Twin Bridges
Multiple homes are on fire in Morgan's Point Resort.
One dead after multiple homes catch fire at Morgan’s Point Resort
Adam James Gorski, 37, is jailed under bonds totaling $1 million, charged in the deaths of his...
Affidavit: Waco man told police he fatally shot wife, mother and was ‘on a lot of medication’
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3 million bond.
2 dentists killed in office shooting in Texas

Latest News

fastcast
Brady's Saturday FastCast
Credit: Texas A&M Forest Services Predictive Services
How to assist wildfire disaster first responders in Texas
Christopher Paul Weiss, 30, of Temple, has been in the McLennan County Jail 1,591 days awaiting...
Evidence testing delays, discovery disputes set back capital murder trial of Christopher Paul Weiss
fastcast
Brady's Friday Evening FastCast