Nice, Sunny Weather Continues Before Monday’s Storms

It’ll be a nice evening with temperatures in the mid 60′s after sunset, dipping to the mid 50′s for the overnight. We start Sunday in the mid 40′s, with sunny skies and breezy south winds bringing highs into the upper 70′s during the afternoon. The nice weather comes to end on Monday as a large storm system will move in from the west.

We start Monday with some scattered rain, but as the dryline moves in from the west during the afternoon, storms will start to fire up. The chances for severe storms will be near and east of I-35 during the afternoon. Any storm that forms will be capable of producing:

- 60-70mph wind gusts

- Up to half dollar size hail

- An isolated tornado

Also keep in mind that some flooding will take place due all the rain that will be associated with this system.

Everything dies down around midnight, with an overnight cold front bringing cool, breezy weather for your Tuesday. We’ll be stuck in the 60′s for highs mid-week, before warming back into the 70′s by the end of the week. After Monday’s storms we stay rain free as well, with sunshine dominating the skies!

