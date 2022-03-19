Advertisement

Video: Tenn. officer uses stun gun on Black driver in traffic stop

The man says Gordon began recording the encounter during a March 10 stop by a Collegedale Police officer.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP/WVLT) — Video footage shows that a Tennessee police officer fired his stun gun at a food delivery man who began recording his traffic stop, saying he was feeling unsafe.

Attorney Ryan Wheeler says his client, delivery driver Delane Gordon, is facing charges of speeding, resisting arrest and obstruction of justice.

Wheeler says Gordon began recording the encounter during a March 10 stop by a Collegedale Police officer.

The video shows that the officer grabbed Gordon and tried to pull him out of his car before using the stun gun. Gordon’s legal team says the motorist is Black and the officer is white.

Police and a sheriff’s office are conducting separate investigations.

Mr. Wheeler's intention in sharing this video is to spark conversation in the community. This is not an indictment on police officers, but rather an attempt to open a discussion on this stop.❗️❗️ This video contains material that may be harmful to some viewers

