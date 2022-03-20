Advertisement

4.5-magnitude quake at Mauna Kea rattles Hawaii Island; aftershocks possible

A 4.5-magnitude quake rattled Hawaii Island on Sunday morning.
A 4.5-magnitude quake rattled Hawaii Island on Sunday morning.(USGS)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 4.5-magnitude quake rattled Hawaii Island on Sunday morning, and hundreds of people said they felt the shaking.

The tremor, recorded about 7:30 a.m., was centered 13 miles from Waimea beneath Mauna Kea’s northwest flank at a depth of about 14 miles.

No damage was the quake was reported, and there was no tsunami threat to the state.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, more than 500 people reported feeling shaking from the tremor. Most said the shaking was “moderate.”

USGS said there have been nine earthquakes greater than 4.0-magnitude beneath Mauna Kea’s northwest flank over the last 60 years. Deep earthquakes in this area are most likely caused by structural adjustments of the Earth’s crust due to the heavy load of Mauna Kea, scientists said.

“Aftershocks are possible and may still be felt,” said Hawaiian Volcano Observatory acting scientist-in-charge David Phillips. “This earthquake is not related to volcanic activity and HVO data streams shown no impact on Mauna Loa or Kilauea at this time.

He added that the eruption at the summit of Kilauea continues with no indications of activity migrating elsewhere.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File
Police identify people killed in wrecks on Twin Bridges
Killeen Police are investigating a shooting on West Vega Lan
Two children are dead after a domestic disturbance in Killeen
Multiple homes are on fire in Morgan's Point Resort.
One dead after multiple homes catch fire at Morgan’s Point Resort
Adam James Gorski, 37, is jailed under bonds totaling $1 million, charged in the deaths of his...
Affidavit: Waco man told police he fatally shot wife, mother and was ‘on a lot of medication’
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3 million bond.
2 dentists killed in office shooting in Texas

Latest News

MGN image
Pedestrian killed crossing Central Texas highway
File Graphic
Drive-by shooting in Waco leaves two wounded
18-wheeler on fire on I-35 in Bellmead, Texas.
Fiery 18-wheeler wreck impacts traffic on I-35 in Central Texas
A panel of local entrepreneur discuss mental health, COVID being the new normal and being a ...
local Entrepreneur Celebrates Women’s History Month
Austin temporarily slashed the police department’s budget in the wake of local and national...
Austin police investigating East 6th St shooting