4.5-magnitude quake at Mauna Kea rattles Hawaii Island; aftershocks possible

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 4.5-magnitude quake rattled Hawaii Island on Sunday morning, and hundreds of people said they felt the shaking.

The tremor, recorded about 7:30 a.m., was centered 13 miles from Waimea beneath Mauna Kea’s northwest flank at a depth of about 14 miles.

No damage was the quake was reported, and there was no tsunami threat to the state.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, more than 500 people reported feeling shaking from the tremor. Most said the shaking was “moderate.”

USGS said there have been nine earthquakes greater than 4.0-magnitude beneath Mauna Kea’s northwest flank over the last 60 years. Deep earthquakes in this area are most likely caused by structural adjustments of the Earth’s crust due to the heavy load of Mauna Kea, scientists said.

“Aftershocks are possible and may still be felt,” said Hawaiian Volcano Observatory acting scientist-in-charge David Phillips. “This earthquake is not related to volcanic activity and HVO data streams shown no impact on Mauna Loa or Kilauea at this time.

He added that the eruption at the summit of Kilauea continues with no indications of activity migrating elsewhere.

